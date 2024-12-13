Nick Folk News: Ready for Sunday

Folk (groin) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Bengals, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Falk was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, but he capped Week 15 prep with back-to-back full sessions, clearing up any question about his availability ahead of the weekend. Coach Brian Callahan said as much Friday, telling Wyatt that Folk had a good week and would be good to go for Sunday's game. Among kickers with at least 13 appearances this season, Folk ranks 17th (out of 22) with 6.5 points per game.