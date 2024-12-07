Nick Scott Injury: Won't be activated off IR

Scott (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Scott practiced in full Wednesday and Thursday, but he was listed as a DNP in Friday's session due to his hamstring injury and a personal matter. It appears he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to return for Week 14, and his next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 15. Scott will be sidelined for an eighth straight game due to a hamstring injury.