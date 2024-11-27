Fantasy Football
Nick Vigil Injury: Questionable for Thanksgiving

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Vigil (foot) is questionable to play Thursday versus the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Vigil was a limited participant at the Cowboys' practice Wednesday after being estimated to be a non-participant at the team's walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday. Vigil was able to play through the foot injury each of the last two weeks, but his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday's contest with New York.

Nick Vigil
Dallas Cowboys
