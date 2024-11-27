Nick Vigil Injury: Questionable for Thanksgiving
Vigil (foot) is questionable to play Thursday versus the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Vigil was a limited participant at the Cowboys' practice Wednesday after being estimated to be a non-participant at the team's walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday. Vigil was able to play through the foot injury each of the last two weeks, but his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday's contest with New York.
