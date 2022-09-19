IDP Analysis: Week 2 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

We were treated to an incredible Week 2 that featured multiple massive comebacks and plenty of scoring. There's still two games left on the Monday night slate, but we're going to get a jumpstart on the IDP front with a stack of players that are rising and falling after Week 2.

RISING

Frankie Luvu, Panthers, LB

After Luvu handled an 85 percent snap share in Week 1, it was fair to wonder whether he would remain the starter. After all, he played just 236 snaps in 2021. However, Luvu handled nearly every defensive snap in Week 2. He's the starter, and he racked up 10 solo tackles, including four tackles for loss, in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

Myles Jack, Steelers, LB

Jack is leading the Steelers with 23 tackles through two games. He was the alpha linebacker before Devin Bush (foot) got injured, and he'll be leaned on heavily if Bush is forced to miss time. The Week 3 matchup against the run-heavy Browns is intriguing, too.

Divine Deablo, Raiders, LB

Deablo was drafted in the third round last year as a safety that was expected to handle a lot of box snaps. Instead, he has moved to linebacker full time, and he's thriving. Deablo recorded 15 tackles in Week 2 and now has 22 stops through two games. Most important, it appears that his role will be secure when Denzel Perryman (ankle) returns from injury because Deablo played every snap while fellow linebacker Jayon Brown registered a 77 percent snap share.

Aidan Hutchinson, Lions, DE

Hutchinson couldn't chase down QB Jalen Hurts in Week 1, but he made up for it quickly in Week 2 by tallying three sacks in the first half against Commanders QB Carson Wentz. This is the pedigree that compelled the Lions to take Hutchinson second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brian Burns, Panthers, DE

Burns notched four solo tackles and two sacks in the Week 2 loss to the Giants, and he now has accrued 13 stops through two games. The 2019 first-round pick is a stud and due for a contract after the season. He has a good chance to add to those numbers in Week 3 against the Saints. QB Jameis Winston has been sacked 10 times through two games — second most in the league.

Donovan Wilson, Cowboys, S

Wilson is once again starting for the Cowboys after injuries derailed his 2021 campaign. He now has 13 tackles (10 solo), an interception and a pass breakup through two games. Wilson could become more volatile once Jayron Kearse (knee) returns, but Wilson has been dominant enough so far that he should maintain a fantasy-viable role regardless.

FALLING

Nick Scott, Rams, S

I'm not sure what to do with the Rams safeties. Frankly, I don't want anything to do with them. Jordan Fuller played just 29 percent of the snaps last week, but then the roles reversed in Week 2 and Fuller ended up with eight tackles while both Scott and Taylor Rapp finished with three stops. Perhaps the Rams are utilizing specific safeties in specific schemes, but it will be tough to project that. Until we have it sorted out, we should avoid all Rams safeties.

Joey Bosa, Chargers, LB

Bosa lands in the falling column not because of his season-long outlook but rather because he's not set up well in Week 3 against the Jaguars. QB Trevor Lawrence has done a good job staying upright this year, as he's been sacked just twice through two games. Bosa only pays off for fantasy purposes when he gets to the quarterback, so he's worth fading if possible this week.

Isaiah Simmons, Cardinals, LB

Despite recording 105 tackles in 2021, Simmons is struggling to get his footing this year and may even be in the doghouse. He played just 15 of a possible 67 defensive snaps in Week 2, getting out-snapped by Zaven Collins (67), Nick Vigil (26) and Tanner Vallejo (20) in the process. As a result, Simmons has posted just five total tackles through two weeks. You can't start him until things turn around.

Jerome Baker, Dolphins, LB

Unlike Simmons, Baker is still getting starter-caliber playing time, but he's been quiet through two games. Baker has high upside — he averaged 110 tackles per season through the last three years — so he should bounce back eventually, but the Dolphins face the Bills and Bengals next. Both teams run pass-heavy schemes, so Baker's ceiling could be capped at inside linebacker again.