IDP Analysis Week 16 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

A lot of teams are left depleted by injuries at this point in the season, and that is certainly the case for the Panthers' linebacker corps. With Trevin Wallace (shoulder) and Claudin Cherelus (toe) most recently placed on injured reserve, Windmon was forced to step up. He did so by logging eight tackles while playing 73 percent of defensive snaps. It's a big opportunity for Windmon, an undrafted free agent, and he looks ready to take advantage.

We don't highlight defensive tackles all that often in this column, but now is a good time to start thinking about 2025 roles and projections. That leads us to Hall, who was a second-round pick in 2024. He got the chance to start in Week 16 with Shelby Harris (elbow) sidelined. Hall played 35 defensive snaps (63 percent) and tallied his first career sack with a career-best five tackles. Harris is a free agent this offseason, and it would make sense for the Browns to let him walk, opening a bigger role for Hall.

It was another busy week in IDP circles, with lots of shifting roles and injuries occurring. We'll get you all set for the fantasy finals in Week 17 with an overview of the most significant changes on the IDP landscape in the last week.

Risers

Mike Hall , DT

Jacoby Windmon , LB

Cedric Gray , LB

Tennessee is another defensive unit that is dealing with a multitude of injuries, and it has also decided to demote Jerome Baker in favor of some younger players more likely to contribute to future teams. James Williams looks to be the most likely to step up, but Gray tallied a whopping 15 tackles in Week 16, which could afford him more opportunity moving forward.

Nick Vigil , LB

Eric Kendricks (calf) was sidelined for Sunday night's win over the Bucs, opening an increased role for Vigil. Kendricks was able to practice in limited fashion the Friday before the contest, suggesting his absence won't be long term, so it's likely best not to invest too heavily Vigil.

Kyle Van Noy, LB

Van Noy is 33 years old, not typically the age associated with the top production of a player's career. Yet, that's exactly what Van Noy has managed, as he has a career-high 10.5 sacks for the season – including 3.5 across his last three games.

Jaylon Carlies , LB

Carlies is another name to stash away for 2025, depending on how the Colts decide to manage their roster this offseason. He played 98 percent of defensive snaps in the absence of E.J. Speed (knee) and tallied an impressive 10 tackles. Speed is a free agent this offseason, while Carlies was a fifth-round pick in 2024 with the chance to earn a bigger role in 2025.

Tony Jefferson , S

The Chargers have placed both Alohi Gilman (hamstring) and Marcus Maye (ankle) on IR, which should keep Jefferson on the field for at least a significant portion of defensive snaps. The decision moving forward will likely come down to how Derwin James is used. That's most often been as a slot corner in recent weeks, which would be most ideal for Jefferson's outlook. This one isn't as straightforward as some of the other winners of Week 16, but it's interesting due to the number of moving pieces involved.

Geno Stone , S

Stone has had an inconsistent opening season in Cincinnati, but his production has certainly trended up. He has an interception in three straight games while also recording a combined 11 tackles.

Demani Richardson , S

The Panthers have smartly and unsurprisingly opted to move toward youth as they continue to build momentum for 2025. Jordan Fuller was a healthy scratch in Week 16 to make way for Richardson, who went on to play 100 percent of defensive snaps.

Cole Bishop , S

Buffalo played without each of its starting safeties in Week 16, which left Bishop on the field for a full-time role. He delivered eight stops, in what should be a preview of his 2025 season.

Fallers

Bradley Chubb , OLB

Chubb wasn't activated from injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season without him ever logging a defensive snap. Positively, the Dolphins have gotten a long look at rookie Chop Robinson, who has been impressive. Meanwhile, Chubb should be back at full strength in 2025.

Dre Greenlaw , LB

That Greenlaw took the field at all in 2024 is impressive after he tore his Achilles in last year's Super Bowl. However, he played a total of just 34 defensive snaps across two games before suffering a calf injury that is almost certain to sideline him for the rest of 2024. For those stashing him in redraft leagues, he's a straightforward cut for fantasy purposes.

Marshon Lattimore , CB

Lattimore had his debut with Washington delayed by a hamstring issue, but the idea was that he'd be brought along slowly to ensure he was truly healthy. However, he aggravated the issue in Sunday's upset win over the Eagles, immediately throwing his status back in question.

Evan Williams , S

Williams tweaked his quad in Saturday's practice and was inactive Monday against the Saints. Coach Matt LaFleur spoke in terms of hoping Williams will be back for the postseason, suggesting his regular season is over.