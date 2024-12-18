Fantasy Football
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Injury: DNP due to ankle Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Westbrook-Ikhine (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Westbrook-Ikhine played 91 percent of Tennessee's offensive snaps in the Week 15 loss to Cincinnati, so he didn't appear to be hampered by an injury. He was held to just two catches for nine yards and has failed to find the end zone in consecutive games following a stretch of eight touchdowns in eight weeks. The starting wideout will have two chances to resume practicing before Sunday's game in Indianapolis.

