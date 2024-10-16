Nyheim Hines Injury: Could return in Week 7?

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Wednesday that Hines (knee) is doing "very well," Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hines has yet to play this season after being placed on the Browns' non-football injury list in late August. However, he was designated to return on Oct. 2 and has practiced in a limited fashion since. The veteran running back has until Oct. 23 to be activated to Cleveland's active roster before reverting to the non-football injury list, but Stefanski's comments Wednesday suggest that Hines will likely return for the Browns' Week 7 matchup against the Bengals.