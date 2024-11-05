Fantasy Football
Orlando Brown headshot

Orlando Brown Injury: Upgrades to limited Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Brown (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Brown was sidelined for Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders due to a knee injury he sustained in Week 8 against the Eagles. He opened the week as a DNP on Monday, but his limited participation on Tuesday's estimated report indicates he is trending in the right direction to making a return. Wednesday's report will provide more clarity on his status for Thursday night's game against the Ravens.

Orlando Brown
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
