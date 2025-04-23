Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Paris Johnson headshot

Paris Johnson News: Feels back to full health

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 8:45am

Johnson (knee) said Tuesday he feels "completely" healthy to begin the Cardinals' voluntary offseason workout program, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.

Johnson earned a Pro Bowl alternate nod in 2024 despite having his season end early due to a knee injury sustained Week 15, but he's fully healthy for the start of offseason conditioning activities. The 2023 first-round pick expressed optimism that being allowed to remain at the same position (left tackle) in back-to-back seasons for the first time since high school will help him take another step forward, per Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com. As a rookie in 2023, Johnson was asked to start at right tackle.

Paris Johnson
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now