Paris Johnson News: Feels back to full health
Johnson (knee) said Tuesday he feels "completely" healthy to begin the Cardinals' voluntary offseason workout program, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.
Johnson earned a Pro Bowl alternate nod in 2024 despite having his season end early due to a knee injury sustained Week 15, but he's fully healthy for the start of offseason conditioning activities. The 2023 first-round pick expressed optimism that being allowed to remain at the same position (left tackle) in back-to-back seasons for the first time since high school will help him take another step forward, per Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com. As a rookie in 2023, Johnson was asked to start at right tackle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now