2023 Arizona Cardinals Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Arizona Cardinals

After four seasons under coach Kliff Kingsbury and 10 years under GM Steve Keim, the Cardinals moved on at both positions this offseason in favor of Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort, respectively. The roster underwent an overhaul since then, with notables like WR DeAndre Hopkins and DE J.J. Watt gone and not much added to replace them. Considering franchise QB Kyler Murray may not be ready for Week 1, Arizona appears to be in rebuilding mode for 2023 and likely beyond that point.

2023 Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Room

Prior to injuring the ACL and meniscus in his right knee Week 14 of last season, Kyler Murray seemingly had taken a step back in his fourth season, averaging a career-low 215.3 passing yards per game after going for a 270.5 clip in 2021. He also tossed just 14 touchdowns versus seven interceptions in 11 contests, but he continued to offset any deficiencies as a passer by racking up 418 yards and three TDs on the ground.

Surgery was ordered up for Murray on Jan. 3, so his standing ahead of the upcoming campaign is in question. If he's unable to recover in time for the season opener on Sept. 10, the realistic options to run the offense in Murray's stead are Colt McCoy – who is rehabbing from an undisclosed procedure of his own – and Tune, a rookie fifth-round pick. That duo aside, the Cardinals also currently have QBs David Blough (seven career starts) and Driskel (11) on the roster.

2023 Arizona Cardinals Backfield

Veteran Additions: None

None Draft Picks: None

None Departures: None

For a second season in a row in 2022, James Conner paced Arizona in touches (229), yards from scrimmage (1,082) and total touchdowns (eight). He also missed four games due to a rib injury (Weeks 6-8) and later shin and knee issues (Week 18). With no changes made to the composition of the team's backfield this offseason, Conner again remains the Cardinals' lead runner and potentially the top producer among backs and pass catchers following the release of DeAndre Hopkins.

When Conner needs a breather or sits out due to a health concern this year, 2022 sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram and journeyman Corey Clement figure to be the next players up in this backfield. Ingram received little opportunity as a rookie, seeing 31 touches on 99 offensive snaps in 12 outings, while Clement handled 20 touches on 66 plays on offense across nine contests. Beyond Conner, Ingram and Clement, Ty'Son Williams and rookie UDFA Emari Demercado will look to impress this summer with an eye toward a Week 1 roster spot.

2023 Arizona Cardinals Receiving Corps

The Cardinals experienced little attrition at quarterback and running back outside of minor changes at QB in the offseason, but the same can't be said for the receiving corps. Before free agency kicked off in March, Green had retired, and trade whispers were consuming Hopkins, the team's No. 1 option.

Then, Chosen, Wesley and Williams weren't retained, and only Pascal, a five-year vet, and Wilson, a 2023 third-round selection, were added to the group. After the team couldn't find a trade partner for Hopkins and cut him in May, WRs Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore and TEs Zach Ertz and Trey McBride now headline Arizona's passing offense. Overall, the group is healthy aside from Ertz, who is recovering from ACL and MCL damage in his left knee that he sustained Nov. 13.

The aforementioned coaching change means first-time coordinator Drew Petzing will be calling offensive plays this season, so, at first glance, it's unclear who may benefit in a Hopkins-free scheme. Because both Brown and Ertz have 1,000-yard campaigns on their resumes, though, they seem like the best bets to take advantage of the situation, with Moore, McBride, Wilson and Greg Dortch also on hand.

2023 Arizona Cardinals Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: Michael Wilson

With DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green and other wide receivers and tight ends out of Arizona, 27.9 percent of the team's total targets (177 of 635) have been freed up from last year's squad. While injuries afflicted Wilson at Stanford, he posted 12.4 YPC and 11 touchdowns on 134 receptions in 36 collegiate contests. Marquise Brown and Zach Ertz are the only proven entities on the Cardinals, giving the 6-2, 213-pound Wilson an opportunity to make an immediate impact as a pro.

😴 Super Sleeper: Trey McBride

Selected by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2022 Draft, McBride started 13 of 16 appearances in his first NFL campaign, but he didn't make much headway as a pass catcher until Ertz's season-ending knee injury. From Week 11 onward, though, McBride put together a 25-234-1 line on 35 targets across seven games. If Ertz's rehab lingers into this season – or if he's slow to get going – McBride could stumble into regular fantasy relevance.

2023 Arizona Cardinals Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Jonathan Gannon (Year 1)

Offensive Coordinator: Drew Petzing (Year 1) – West Coast offense

Defensive Coordinator: Nick Rallis (Year 1) – 4-3 scheme

2023 Arizona Cardinals Depth Chart

QB: Kyler Murray / Colt McCoy / Clayton Tune / David Blough / Jeff Driskel

RB: James Conner / Keaontay Ingram / Corey Clement / Ty'Son Williams / Emari Demercado

WR1: Marquise Brown / Michael Wilson / Andre Baccellia

WR2: Rondale Moore

WR3: Greg Dortch / Zach Pascal

TE: Zach Ertz / Trey McBride / Noah Togiai

O-Line: LT D.J. Humphries / LG Paris Johnson / C Hjalte Froholdt / RG Will Hernandez / RT Kelvin Beachum (RotoWire Rank: No. 22)

Kicker: Matt Prater

Full 2023 Depth Chart

Stats to Know for the Arizona Cardinals

2023 Projected Wins via FanDuel Sportsbook: 4.5 (32nd)

2022 Record: 4-13

2022 Points Scored: 340 (21st)

2022 Points Allowed: 449 (31st)

2022 Point Differential: -109 (29th)

2022 Run-Play Rate: 37.9 percent (27th)

2022 Offensive Snaps: 1,144 (3rd)

2022 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 24

Full 2022 Team Stats

2023 Arizona Cardinals Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 10 at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM 2 Sep 17 New York Giants 4:05 PM 3 Sep 24 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM 4 Oct 1 at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM 5 Oct 8 Cincinnati Bengals 4:05 PM 6 Oct 15 at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM 7 Oct 22 at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM 8 Oct 29 Baltimore Ravens 4:25 PM 9 Nov 5 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM 10 Nov 12 Atlanta Falcons 4:05 PM 11 Nov 19 at Houston Texans 1:00 PM 12 Nov 26 Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM 13 Dec 3 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM 14 Bye 15 Dec 17 San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM 16 Dec 24 at Chicago Bears 4:25 PM 17 Dec 31 at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM 18 TBD Seattle Seahawks TBD

Arizona Cardinals Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Cardinals Super Bowl 58 Odds: 200-1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 3:00 PM ET on July 24, 2023.