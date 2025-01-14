Fantasy Football
Patrick O'Connor headshot

Patrick O'Connor Injury: Sits out practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

O'Connor (calf) didn't practice Tuesday.

O'Connor hurt his calf during the Lions' Week 18 matchup against Minnesota, and though Detroit had a first-round playoff bye, he hasn't recovered enough to take part in practice. The veteran defensive end will presumably need to log at least one practice session before the end of the week in order to have a chance of suiting up in the Lions' divisional-round matchup versus Washington on Saturday. If O'Connor can't play, Jonah Williams may be asked to step up and log more defensive snaps than usual.

Patrick O'Connor
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
