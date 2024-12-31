Pierre Strong Injury: In concussion protocol

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that Strong is in the NFL's concussion protocol after he exited in the final two minutes of Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins to be evaluated for a head injury, Ashley Bastock of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Strong won't practice Tuesday and could face an uphill battle to clear the five-step protocol on a short week, as the Browns will close their season with a Saturday game in Baltimore. After starting running back Jerome Ford left this past Sunday's game in the second quarter with an ankle injury, Strong was tasked with his biggest workload of the season, finishing the day with five carries for 33 yards and three catches for 15 yards on five targets. With both Ford and Strong banged up, D'Onta Foreman and John Kelly are the only healthy running backs on the Browns' 53-man roster at this stage of the week.