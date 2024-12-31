Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pierre Strong headshot

Pierre Strong Injury: In concussion protocols

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that Strong has entered concussion protocols after injuring his head against the Dolphins on Sunday, Ashley Bastock of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Strong left for the final two minutes of Sunday's game in order to be evaluated for a head injury, and he has been diagnosed with a concussion. He'll now be in the league's five-step concussion protocols, which he would have to clear in order to play in the Browns' regular-season finale against the Ravens on Saturday. Starter Jerome Ford is working through an ankle injury, so D'Onta Foreman and John Kelly are the only healthy running backs on the Browns' 53-man roster for the beginning of the practice week.

Pierre Strong
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now