Pierre Strong Injury: In concussion protocols

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that Strong has entered concussion protocols after injuring his head against the Dolphins on Sunday, Ashley Bastock of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Strong left for the final two minutes of Sunday's game in order to be evaluated for a head injury, and he has been diagnosed with a concussion. He'll now be in the league's five-step concussion protocols, which he would have to clear in order to play in the Browns' regular-season finale against the Ravens on Saturday. Starter Jerome Ford is working through an ankle injury, so D'Onta Foreman and John Kelly are the only healthy running backs on the Browns' 53-man roster for the beginning of the practice week.