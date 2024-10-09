Pierre Strong Injury: Limited in Wednesday's practice

Strong (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Strong missed two games due to a hamstring injury prior to returning in the Week 5 loss to Washington, but it looks like he's still dealing with some lingering effects of the injury. He had just one carry and one target in his return while also returning kickoffs on special teams. Jerome Ford is set to continue leading Cleveland's banged-up backfield Sunday against the Eagles, as the Browns are battling backfield injuries of varying degrees to Strong, D'Onta Foreman (ankle), Nick Chubb (knee) and Nyheim Hines (knee).