Pierre Strong Injury: Still sidelined

Strong (hamstring) is not slated to practice Wednesday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Strong suffered the injury in Week 2 and has yet to play or practice with the team since. He'll likely need to get on the field Thursday in some form to have a chance to play Sunday against the Raiders. His current injury is compounded by Jerome Ford (knee) also missing practice Wednesday, leaving D'Onta Foreman and Gary Brightwell as the only healthy running backs currently on the Browns' roster.