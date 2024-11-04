Fantasy Football
Pierre Strong headshot

Pierre Strong News: Back to third on depth chart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 6:21am

Strong had two carries for eight yards and went untargeted in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Chargers in Week 9. He also returned two kickoffs for 47 yards.

Strong dropped a notch on the backfield depth chart with the return of Jerome Ford from a hamstring injury. Strong slotted behind Nick Chubb and Ford and saw his opportunities diminish. For Strong to have a significant backfield role going forward, outside of an injury to those above him, the Browns would have to decide to blow up the roster ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline and trade Chubb, who is operating on a one-year deal.

Pierre Strong
Cleveland Browns
