Pierre Strong News: Elevates to No. 2

Strong will serve as the backup running back Sunday against the Bengals.

With Nick Chubb (foot) on season-ending injured reserve, Jerome Ford becomes the lead runner with Strong and D'Onta Foreman getting evaluation opportunities over the final three weeks, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. Strong is under contract for next season while Foreman is not. When both Chubb and Ford were healthy over the last six games, Strong had just four carries for 13 yards and two catches (two targets) for nine yards.