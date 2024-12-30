Pierre Strong News: Forty-eight combined yards in loss

Strong carried five times for 33 yards and caught three of five targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins in Week 17.

This was the most volume Strong has seen since Week 5. Jerome Ford sustained an ankle injury was limited to 15 snaps, opening opportunities for Strong and D'Onta Foreman. That duo could operate as the main backs Week 18 against the Ravens. Even if Ford's health improves enough to be an option, head coach Kevin Stefanski may not want to use the only running back signed through next season in such a meaningless game.