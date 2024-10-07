Pierre Strong News: Light duty in return

Strong had one carry for two yards, failed to catch his lone target and returned five kickoffs for 124 yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Commanders in Week 5.

Strong returned to action after missing two games due to a hamstring injury. His snap counts -- five on offense and eight on special teams -- were the lowest in the three games in which he's been active. With Nick Chubb (knee) and Nyheim Hines (knee) back practicing -- both were inactive Sunday -- Strong could see his opportunities on offense cut back Week 6 against the Eagles.