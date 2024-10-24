Puka Nacua Injury: Activated from IR, likely active Thursday

The Rams activated Nacua (knee) from injured reserve Thursday ahead of a Week 8 matchup with the Vikings, but he remains questionable for that contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, there's an expectation that Nacua will be able to play Thursday, but the Rams won't make a decision until they see how he fares in pregame warmups. Nacua made a speedy recovery from the PCL sprain in his right knee that he suffered Week 1, but both he and Cooper Kupp (ankle) should be back in action for the Rams in Week 8.