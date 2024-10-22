Puka Nacua Injury: Cleared to practice

The Rams designated Nacua (knee) for return from injured reserve Tuesday.

Nacua will receive the green light to resume practicing with the Rams this week after he had missed each of the last five games while recovering from the PCL sprain he suffered in the season-opening loss to the Lions. Though Nacua will be eligible for reinstatement to the 53-man roster at any point in the next 21 days, the Rams are unlikely to activate him ahead of Thursday's game against the Vikings. Instead, if Nacua is able to get a full week of practice under his belt in Week 9, he could be a more realistic candidate to return to action Nov. 3 in Seattle.