Puka Nacua Injury: Injures knee Thursday

Nacua suffered a knee injury during Thursday's practice and will be listed as limited on the Rams' second Week 9 injury report, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Nacua previously tended to a right knee injury that kept him out for the entire preseason, and he aggravated the issue Week 1, missing the next five games as a result. He was able to return to action last Thursday against the Vikings, and while his workload was capped at 41 of 72 offensive snaps (57 percent), he paced the Rams with seven catches (on nine targets) for 106 yards and added two carries for five yards. Per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the current concern is related to the old one, so Nacua's status bears watching as the team prepares for Sunday's road matchup with the Seahawks.