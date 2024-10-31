Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Puka Nacua headshot

Puka Nacua Injury: Injures knee Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 31, 2024 at 4:29pm

Nacua suffered a knee injury during Thursday's practice and will be listed as limited on the Rams' second Week 9 injury report, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Nacua previously tended to a right knee injury that kept him out for the entire preseason, and he aggravated the issue Week 1, missing the next five games as a result. He was able to return to action last Thursday against the Vikings, and while his workload was capped at 41 of 72 offensive snaps (57 percent), he paced the Rams with seven catches (on nine targets) for 106 yards and added two carries for five yards. Per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the current concern is related to the old one, so Nacua's status bears watching as the team prepares for Sunday's road matchup with the Seahawks.

Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now