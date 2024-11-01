Fantasy Football
Puka Nacua Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Nacua (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Seattle, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Nacua banged his knee on the ground during Thursday's practice and was listed as a limited participant, with coach Sean McVay then saying Friday that the wideout didn't have any structural damage but wouldn't practice Friday. McVay also said he "wouldn't bet against" Nacua, noting that the 23-year-old would "do everything in is power to be ready," per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. Fantasy managers should have another alternative ready in case Nacua ends up on the inactive list ahead of a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Candidates to take his snaps for the Rams include Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington (shoulder - questionable) and Tyler Johnson, although many fantasy managers will rightfully be more interested in the increased target projection for Cooper Kupp if Nacua isn't playing.

Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
