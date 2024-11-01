Puka Nacua Injury: Won't practice Friday but may play

Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that he "wouldn't bet against" Nacua (knee) playing Sunday at Seattle, even though the wideout will miss Friday's practice and be listed as questionable for the game, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

McVay also said there's nothing structurally wrong with Nacua's knee, noting that the wideout merely banged it on the ground during Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. That's not as reassuring as it might otherwise be, given that Nacua missed five games with a PCL injury after hitting his knee on the ground during a Week 1 contest, but it does seem the Rams are maintaining hope for him to play in an important divisional game this Sunday. "My expectation is [Nacua]'s going to do everything in his power to be ready to roll," McVay said. "That's the mindset that we have."