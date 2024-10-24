Puka Nacua News: Back in action in Week 8

Nacua (knee) is listed as active Thursday against the Vikings, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Nacua missed the entire preseason slate due to a bursa sac issue, and while he was able to suit up Week 1 in Detroit, he aggravated the injury in that contest and landed on injured reserve. He officially was diagnosed with a PCL sprain in his right knee, which sidelined him for the Rams' next five games, but he was designated for return from IR on Tuesday, logged back-to-back limited sessions and then was activated Thursday, paving the way for his return to action. Cooper Kupp (ankle) also will be making his first appearance since Week 2, but he likely will be the Rams' leading pass catcher considering he was listed as full on all three of the team's Week 8 practice reports. Meanwhile, Nacua very well may be operating on some sort of snap count Thursday.