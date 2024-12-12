Puka Nacua News: Seven catches in Week 15 win

Nacua secured seven of eight targets for 97 yards in the Rams' 12-6 win over the 49ers on Thursday night. He also rushed twice for 11 yards.

Nacua comfortably led the Rams in receptions, receiving yards and targets, with his night boosted significantly by a 51-yard grab to ignite an early fourth-quarter drive. The second-year standout now has at least seven receptions and Thursday's yardage tally in six of the eight games he's played since returning from an IR stint due to a knee injury, affording him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 16 road matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 22.