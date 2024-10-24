Puka Nacua News: Stellar in return to action

Nacua (knee) secured seven of nine targets for 106 yards and rushed twice for five yards in the Rams' 30-20 win over the Vikings on Thursday night.

Nacua didn't miss a beat in his return from a five-game absence, serving as the team leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets. Nacua was involved quickly, as he was the target on the Rams' first play from scrimmage and recorded a 13-yard grab on the second play, as well as a 21-yard catch later in the drive. The second-year wideout appears back to full health and conditioning clearly doesn't seem to be an issue, making Nacua an elite fantasy asset heading into a Week 9 road matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 3.