Puka Nacua News: Suiting up in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Nacua (knee) is listed as active Sunday at Seattle, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

In the wake of banging his right knee into the ground at Thursday's practice, Nacua didn't practice Friday and thus entered the weekend listed as questionable for Week 9 action. The Rams never seemed too worried about his availability, though, and his status now has been confirmed. Nacua will be facing a Seahawks defense that has conceded the ninth-most receiving touchdowns (eight) to opposing wideouts in eight contests this season.

