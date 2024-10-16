Quan Martin Injury: Still nursing neck injury

Martin (neck) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice session.

Martin has been dealing with a neck injury since last week, but he was able to avoid an injury designation heading into the Commanders' Week 6 bout against the Ravens. The 2023 second-round pick has opened this week as a limited practice participant, but he should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Panthers barring any setbacks. Martin has accumulated 31 tackles (22 solo) and one pass defended through the first six games of the regular season.