Quan Martin

Quan Martin News: Makes 87 stops in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Martin recorded 87 tackles (50 solo) and three passes defensed, including one interception, across 16 regular-season appearances with the Commanders in 2024. He also had three forced fumbles.

Martin stepped into a starting role on defense Year 2, also tallying 12 tackles (seven solo), one pass defensed, one interception and one defensive touchdown across Washington's three playoff appearances. He'll enter the offseason as a favorite to reprise a starting role at safety for Washington during the 2025 campaign.

Quan Martin
Washington Commanders
