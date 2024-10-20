Quay Walker Injury: Won't return vs. Houston

Walker has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Texans due to a concussion.

Walker was unable to pass the league's concussion protocols after getting hit in the head in the second quarter of Sunday's game. He will have to pass the five-step protocols in the upcoming week in order to play against the Jaguars on Oct. 27. With Walker out for the rest of the game, Ty'Ron Hopper will take snaps with the first-team defense at outside linebacker opposite Isaiah McDuffie.