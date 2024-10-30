Quay Walker News: Past concussion

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Wednesday that Walker has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Walker missed the Packers' Week 8 win over the Jaguars after sustaining a concussion the week prior, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. The 2022 first-round pick from Georgia has tallied 52 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, through seven appearances this season. He's expected to start alongside Edgerrin Cooper as one of Green Bay's top inside linebackers in Week 9, when the Packers host the Lions.