Quincy Skinner News: Signs contract with Atlanta

Skinner has agreed to a contract with the Falcons, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Skinner's a long shot to make the team out of training camp, but the undrafted wide receiver out of Vanderbilt will try to impress the coaching staff and climb the depth chart. He had 367 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2024, which was the 6-foot-1, 2024-pound receiver's most productive college campaign.