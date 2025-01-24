Fantasy Football
Quinshon Judkins

Quinshon Judkins News: Enters 2025 NFL Draft

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Judkins will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility and enter the 2025 NFL Draft, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.

Judkins, who burst onto the scene as a true freshman with Mississippi, has been a prospect that some NFL teams have surely kept their eyes on for years. The 6-foot 219-pound back, who just wrapped up National Championship winning season with the Buckeyes, closed out his three-year collegiate career with 4,227 total yards and 50 total touchdowns on 798 career touches. Judkins, who projects as a possible three-down back at the professional level, is expected to be a Day one or two selection in a 2025 NFL Draft class that is loaded with running back talent.

