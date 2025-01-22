Quinyon Mitchell Injury: Estimated as limited Wednesday

Mitchell (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's estimated report.

Mitchell injured his shoulder in the first quarter of this past Sunday's NFC divisional-round win over the Rams. He was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough, but he told reporters after the session that he is "ready to go" for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Commanders, per Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer. While Mitchell has expressed optimism on his chances to play, his practice participation over the next two days will determine whether he enters Sunday's game with an injury designation.