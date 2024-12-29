Rachaad White News: Modest role in Week 17 win

White rushed six times for 30 yards and brought in his only target for four yards in the Buccaneers' 48-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

White once again played clear second fiddle to Bucky Irving, who logged 20 carries and four receptions on as many targets. White now has just nine combined carries over the last two games, seemingly corroborating there's been a true changing of the guard in Tampa Bay's ground attack. White will face a vulnerable Saints run defense to close out the season in Week 18.