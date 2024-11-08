Raekwon McMillan News: Dropped by New England

The Patriots waived McMillan on Friday.

The move makes room on the 53-man roster for Yannick Ngakoue, who the Patriots claimed off waivers Friday. McMillan has seen his snap count on defense dwindle over the course of the regular season, and through nine games he accumulated 45 tackles (25 solo) and one pass defended. Although a vested veteran, McMillan will land on the waiver wire since he was let go after the Nov. 5 trade deadline. He should draw plenty of interest from teams looking to bolster its linebacker corps.