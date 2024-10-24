IDP Analysis: Week 7 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

Wilson still isn't playing a full snap count and likely won't as long as Elandon Roberts is healthy. However, he has topped 50 percent of defensive snaps in three of the last four games after failing to do so in his first three. Even in a relatively limited role, he's tallied a minimum of six stops in that last four-contest sample.

The Patriots have been a great source of defensive opportunity this season, as their secondary has already turned over a couple of times. Given the comments from coach Jerod Mayo, we can expect that to continue. One change we saw was Elliss flipping Raekwon McMillan for playing time at middle linebacker. Elliss' snap count has progressively gone up until he ultimately surpassed McMillan for playing time and saw a 68 percent snap rate. He responded with nine tackles and will likely continue to see playing time.

It was another interesting week in the world of IDP with a mix of injuries, role changes and big performances. We'll catch up on the most impactful in this week's IDP Review.

Risers

Christian Elliss, LB

Payton Wilson, LB

Julian Okwara, LB

Dennis Gardeck had his season ended by a torn ACL in Week 7, leaving Okwara to take over as one of the team's primary outside linebackers. He emerged as a modest pass-rush specialist during his time in Detroit, so if nothing else he should be relevant in leagues that reward sacks. Okwara will need to show improved form against the pass to be on the field consistently enough to post a high tackle total, which does seem unlikely. He isn't the most exciting roster add this week as a result, but his expected expanded workload is still worth noting.

Azeez Ojulari, LB

Ojulari has been a disappointment as a second-round pick, failing to produce much after his rookie season. That's been at least in part caused by injury, but the script has flipped this season, as he's been presented opportunity due to the absence of Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist). Thibodeaux can't return until Week 10, and comments that he made at his charity event Tuesday night suggest he may not be ready when first eligible. In two games without Thibodeaux, Ojulari has played 77 and 83 percent of defensive snaps, and logged three sacks with three quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.

Cam Hart, CB

Hart drew his second consecutive start Monday night with Asante Samuel (shoulder) sidelined, and he showed the ability to make an impact in Week 7 against Arizona. The fifth-round rookie tallied seven tackles (six solo), forced a fumble and broke up a pass. A long-term view is also beneficial here, as Samuel is set to hit free agency, and Hart could emerge as the long-term starter in Los Angeles if he does well with this audition.

Coby Bryant, S

IDP fantasy managers lost a pretty significant contributor when Rayshawn Jenkins (hand) landed on IR prior to Week 7. The positive news is that Bryant immediately took over at safety, shifting from being primarily a slot corner at the time he was drafted. That shift in role makes Bryant a better IDP option for fantasy managers, and he could be a key addition across the next several weeks until Jenkins recovers.

Jaylen McCollough, S

The rumors of Cooper Kupp being on his way out of Los Angeles certainly suggest that the Rams are looking toward the future. McCollough is positioning himself as a beneficiary. He is an undrafted free agent but has maintained at least some defensive role since Week 2. That began with a snap rate of two percent but has progressed 24 percent in each of the last two weeks. He launched himself onto the radar with a two-pick performance in Week 7 against the Raiders.

Fallers

Ventrell Miller, LB

Miller has had a very strong run of production with Foyesade Oluokun (foot) sidelined, posting double-digit tackles in three of his last four games. Nevertheless, he finds himself on the faller list as Oluokun was designated to return from injured reserve and logged a limited practice Wednesday. Despite his strong performances, Miller will almost certainly lose his role in Week 8.

Jamin Davis, DE

It's not really a surprise that Davis was cut loose by the Commanders, but it's a far fall for the former first-round pick. Perhaps a change of scenery will help, but Davis' career is certainly trending in the wrong direction.