Raheem Blackshear headshot

Raheem Blackshear Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Blackshear (chest) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Blackshear's absence from Wednesday's practice comes as no surprise, as the Virginia Tech product sustained a serious-looking chest injury in the Panthers' Week 14 loss to the Eagles. While he's since been released from the hospital and doesn't appear to be sidelined for a long period of time, he'll likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Raheem Blackshear
Carolina Panthers
