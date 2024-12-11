Raheem Blackshear Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Blackshear (chest) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Blackshear's absence from Wednesday's practice comes as no surprise, as the Virginia Tech product sustained a serious-looking chest injury in the Panthers' Week 14 loss to the Eagles. While he's since been released from the hospital and doesn't appear to be sidelined for a long period of time, he'll likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys.