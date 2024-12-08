Raheem Blackshear Injury: Won't return to Week 14 matchup

Blackshear (chest) has been ruled out from returning to Sunday's contest versus Philadelphia, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Blackshear was hurt in the first half and won't be able to return. In his absence, Deven Thompkins has stepped in to work as Carolina's primary kick and punt returner. Blackshear doesn't typically play much on offense, but his injury could lead to Chuba Hubbard having to handle nearly all of the Panthers' backfield work, as No. 2 RB Jonathan Brooks also exited early Sunday due to a knee injury.