Raheem Blackshear News: Back to reserve role Sunday

Blackshear is expected to cede the start at running back to Miles Sanders (ankle) on Sunday in Atlanta, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Blackshear got the first chance to lead the backfield in the wake of Chuba Hubbard (knee) landing on IR prior to Week 17, but despite handling a 77 percent snap share last Sunday at Tampa Bay, the former had eight carries for 20 yards and wasn't targeted. Now with Sanders off injured reserve, he's in line to swap in for Blackshear, which isn't much of a surprise considering his vast experience as a No. 1 back. Blackshear thus will be vying with Mike Boone for complementary reps behind Sanders on Sunday.