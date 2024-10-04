Rasheen Ali Injury: Full practice but still on IR

Ali (neck) was a full participant in practice Friday, but he remains on injured reserve and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Ali's activity level Friday is an encouraging sign in his recovery from a neck injury, but it remains to be seen if the rookie fifth-round pick will be given the green light to make his NFL debut as Baltimore takes on an AFC North rival. The Ravens would have to officially activate Ali from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game for him to be eligible to play. Even if Ali suits up, he's unlikely to play a significant role with Derrick Henry and Justice Hill both thriving in Baltimore's backfield.