Rasheen Ali headshot

Rasheen Ali Injury: Won't play vs. Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 19, 2024

Ali (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Buccaneers.

Ali was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, but he finished the week with back-to-back DNPs and he will not make the trip to Tampa Bay. His next chance at suiting up will be Week 8 against the Browns on Oct. 27. The Ravens will likely go with just two running backs Monday in Derrick Henry and Justice Hill, as practice squad RB Chris Collier has already been elevated to the active roster for the maximum three times.

Rasheen Ali
Baltimore Ravens
