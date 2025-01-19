Rashod Bateman News: Impressive effort in playoff loss

Bateman secured four of five targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 27-25 divisional-round loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Bateman operated as the No. 1 receiver for the second time in as many playoff games due to Zay Flowers (knee) remaining sidelined. He kicked off the scoring on the evening with a 16-yard touchdown grab to cap off the game's opening possession, and he followed it up with a 42-yard catch with just over six minutes remaining in the first half that brought the ball down to the Bills' two-yard line. Bateman ultimately finished tied for second on Baltimore in both receptions and targets with Isaiah Likely while also checking in as the runner-up in receiving yards behind his teammate. Bateman appeared to exit the game for good with an undisclosed injury after making a three-yard catch with 2:47 on the clock and remaining down for a short time thereafter, marking an anticlimactic ending to a playoff run that followed a regular season during which he produced career highs in receiving yards (756) and touchdowns (nine) on the second-highest catch total of his career (45) across 17 games. Bateman is signed through the 2026 season.