Ray Davis Injury: Puts in limited practice

Davis (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Though Davis remains in the five-step concussion protocol, he's apparently made enough progress since suffering the head injury in Sunday's 31-7 win over the Broncos in the wild-card round to take part in non-contact portions of practice. He'll likely need to be cleared for contact by Friday's practice in addition to receiving clearance from an independent neurologist before being removed from the protocol. If Davis isn't available for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Ravens, Ty Johnson and practice-squad member Frank Gore (if elevated) would be the available depth options behind lead back James Cook.