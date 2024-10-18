Ray Davis Injury: Status in question for Sunday

Davis (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Titans, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Davis didn't make an appearance on the Bills' Week 7 practice report until Thursday, when he was limited due to a calf injury. He maintained that activity level Friday, and his ensuing designation leaves his status up in the air for Sunday. Coach Sean McDermott intimated as much earlier Friday, telling WGR 550 Buffalo that he wasn't sure if the rookie fourth-round pick will be available this weekend. Meanwhile, James Cook (toe) practiced fully Thursday and Friday and has been cleared to return, so he likely will assume No. 1 status out of the Bills backfield, even if Davis is active.