Ray Davis headshot

Ray Davis Injury: Still in concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Head coach Sean McDermott noted Wednesday that Davis remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

A concussion forced Davis out of this past Sunday's AFC wild-card win over the Broncos, and the running back has yet to progress through the protocol since then. If Davis is unable to gain clearance ahead of this Sunday's divisional-round contest against the Ravens, Ty Johnson would be in line to see added snaps behind top back James Cook, with Frank Gore a candidate to be elevated from Buffalo's practice squad.

Ray Davis
Buffalo Bills
