Ray Davis Injury: Still in concussion protocol

Head coach Sean McDermott noted Wednesday that Davis remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

A concussion forced Davis out of this past Sunday's AFC wild-card win over the Broncos, and the running back has yet to progress through the protocol since then. If Davis is unable to gain clearance ahead of this Sunday's divisional-round contest against the Ravens, Ty Johnson would be in line to see added snaps behind top back James Cook, with Frank Gore a candidate to be elevated from Buffalo's practice squad.