Ray Davis News: Finds end zone in win

Davis rushed five times for 41 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Titans.

Davis' touchdown came with just under two minutes left in the contest when the game was already out of hand. The rookie running back has now hit pay dirt twice this season while rushing for 213 yards on 51 carries so far in 2024. Teammate James Cook made his return in Week 7 after missing the previous week with a toe injury, and in doing so, reclaimed his role as the Bills' top option out of the backfield. Though Davis could see his role increase in Buffalo's offense as the season goes on, he holds the most value as an insurance policy if Cook is forced to miss time again. Davis and the Bills will visit the Seahawks in Week 8.