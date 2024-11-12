Ray Davis News: Handles three carries in win

Davis rushed three times for six yards in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Colts.

Davis was minimally involved in Sunday's contest, as the rookie running back was on the field for just 11 of the Bills' 74 offensive snaps while starter James Cook played 41 snaps. As long as the latter remains healthy, the 25-year-old Davis should continue to see limited usage out of Buffalo's backfield. Davis is best viewed as solid insurance policy behind Cook going forward. The Bills will host the Chiefs in Week 11.