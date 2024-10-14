Ray Davis News: Huge game on MNF

Davis rushed 20 times for 97 yards and caught all three of his targets for 55 yards in Monday's 23-20 win over the Jets.

Davis emerged as the Bills' top running back sans starter James Cook (toe) in Monday's narrow victory. The 24-year-old Davis wound up out-touching fellow backup Ty Johnson by 19 combined looks in absence of Buffalo's starter. Davis would make sense as the hot waiver add for fantasy managers, but Cook's toe injury requires monitoring for activation prior to a home matchup against the Titans in Week 7.